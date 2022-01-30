Geo.tv

Time Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Atique ur Rehman

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators seek replacement for Shahid Afridi

By
Atique ur Rehman

Time Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File
Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

  • Shahid Afridi's second COVID test returns negative.
  • Afridi has now gone into isolation for seven more days.
  • Hassan Khan likely to replace all-rounder.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have requested the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) technical committee to arrange for a replacement player for all-rounder Shahid Afridi, a franchise official said Sunday.

The Gladiators' management has asked the committee to allow Hassan Khan — who is a squad member and ex-skipper of the Pakistan U19 team — to play for the team, the franchise's manager Azam Khan said.

The demand came after the all-rounder's second coronavirus test returned negative, but he will undergo isolation for seven more days.

Read more: Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

The Gladiators have three more matches in the ongoing Karachi leg. They will go against Multan Sultans on January 31, Islamabad United on February 3, and Lahore Qalandars on February 7. They have won one out of the two matches played so far.

The former Pakistan team captain and Gladiators all-rounder had tested positive for coronavirus on January 27 after he had briefly exited the bio-secure bubble for a medical check-up.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram, who tested positive for coronavirus on January 25, has now tested negative and will join his franchise in their match against Lahore Qalandars today.

Vivian Richards arrives in Karachi 

Veteran West Indies cricketer Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards, who is also Gladiators' mentor, has also arrived in Karachi.

Sir Viv Richards will rejoin the Gladiators after completing a three-day isolation period.

In his message upon his arrival, Richards said that he is extremely happy to visit Pakistan again. He also lauded the squad for making a good start in the ongoing PSL season.

"It is great to know that you guys started off on a very good note. Winning is always very important," he said.

Richard congratulated the Gladiators once again and said he is looking forward to seeing the team members soon.

Quetta Gladiators registered their first win in the seventh edition of PSL as they pounded Karachi Kings by eight wickets on Saturday.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 0

