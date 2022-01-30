Geo.tv

Time Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 7: Multan Sultans deprived of three foreign players

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Jan 30, 2022

— PCB
— PCB

  • Three West Indian players drop out to attend national duties.
  • Powell, Smith, Drakes will not play for Multan Sultans.
  • The franchise will now request a replacement player.

KARACHI: Three foreign players will not be a part of the Multan Sultans squad in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), as they have national duties to attend to.

The three West Indian players — Roman Powell, Odean Smith, and Dominic Drakes — have been selected for the Windies' tour of India, set to take place next month.

The Windies will play T20I and ODI series in India from February 6-20.

West Indies' Johnson Charles, the cover player for Powell, will now play in the squad for the entire tournament. However, Dominic was the substitute for Smith, and unfortunately for Multan, both will not be joining them.

As a result, the franchise will now request a replacement player, sources informed Geo News.

The Sultans have been on a roll so far as they have won both the matches they have played against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. They are on the top of the points table, with four points to their name.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 0

