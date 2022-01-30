PSL 2022: Ben Cutting receives heart-warming birthday wish from wife Erin Holland

— YouTube

Erin Holland, who is working as a presenter in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), wished her husband Ben Cutting a ''Happy Birthday'' in a lovely manner.

Cutting is currently a part of the PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

During the recently-concluded clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, the video on the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) showed Erin talking to her husband Ben Cutting.

The tweet read: "Happy birthday Ben Cutting from all of us and @erinvholland."

"We are in different bio-bubbles, so this is the closest I can get to you on your birthday," Erin said to Ben.

"Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday dear Ben. Happy Birthday to you," sang Erin.

