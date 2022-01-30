Ahsan Ali aims at returning to national side after splendid PSL opening

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Live

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Ahsan Ali aims at returning to national side after splendid PSL opening

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators’ aggressive top-order batter Ahsan Ali. — PCB
Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators’ aggressive top-order batter Ahsan Ali. — PCB

  • Ahsan Ali happy with opening PSL with two back-to-back half-centuries.
  • "I am [...] looking forward to continuing this form," top-order batter says.
  • "If given an opportunity, I assure that I won’t let selectors down," he says.

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators’ aggressive top-order batter Ahsan Ali feels that he is in his best form, and the time is right for him to make a comeback in the Pakistan team.

In an exclusive interview to Geo News, the 28-year-old cricketer said he’s aiming to maintain his form after two back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL.

Ahsan scored a brilliant 73 in a match against Peshawar Zalmi which was followed by an unbeaten 57 against Karachi Kings.

And now, the former Pakistan U19 player is confident of continuing the momentum.

“I am happy to start PSL7 with two half-centuries and looking forward to continuing this form. I’m happy that I got a chance to play the league once again after missing the last edition. I’m in good form this season and was hopeful of carrying my domestic cricket’s momentum to this tournament,” he said.

“I don’t know if this is the best form of my life, or if the best is yet to come but I believe that I’m feeling on top these days and if I’m given an opportunity at this stage, I assure that I won’t let selectors down,” the batter said.

Ahsan has played two T20Is for Pakistan against Bangladesh last year in Lahore. He scored 36 on his debut and was out for a duck in the second game and didn’t get the chance again.

But the youngster has set his eyes on impressing the selectors during this PSL.

“I am aiming to be the top batter in this tournament and I feel that I can achieve that because of the form I am currently in,” he said.

“I did well in domestic cricket and was confident when I came into the PSL about doing good here too but I was under pressure a bit earlier. My team management gave me confidence that I should continue playing the way I did in Quaid e Azam Trophy,” he said.

Ahsan said that whatever changes, longer or shorter, he gets, he will try to give his best and it is up to the selectors how much chance they would want to give me or any player.

“I personally feel that a player should get one or two series completely so that he can express himself confidently,” he said.

He recalled how once he had given up all hopes and had almost quit playing cricket.

“I played U17 and U19 for Pakistan but from 2011 to 2016, I wasn’t getting any cricket at any level, it was a very heartbreaking time for me, I was depressed and disappointed and had given up all hopes,” he said.

“But I got myself settled in 2016 and didn’t look back then,” he added.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 0

