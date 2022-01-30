Ahsan Ali aims at returning to national side after splendid PSL opening

Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators’ aggressive top-order batter Ahsan Ali. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators’ aggressive top-order batter Ahsan Ali feels that he is in his best form, and the time is right for him to make a comeback in the Pakistan team.

In an exclusive interview to Geo News, the 28-year-old cricketer said he’s aiming to maintain his form after two back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL.

Ahsan scored a brilliant 73 in a match against Peshawar Zalmi which was followed by an unbeaten 57 against Karachi Kings.

And now, the former Pakistan U19 player is confident of continuing the momentum.

“I am happy to start PSL7 with two half-centuries and looking forward to continuing this form. I’m happy that I got a chance to play the league once again after missing the last edition. I’m in good form this season and was hopeful of carrying my domestic cricket’s momentum to this tournament,” he said.

“I don’t know if this is the best form of my life, or if the best is yet to come but I believe that I’m feeling on top these days and if I’m given an opportunity at this stage, I assure that I won’t let selectors down,” the batter said.

Ahsan has played two T20Is for Pakistan against Bangladesh last year in Lahore. He scored 36 on his debut and was out for a duck in the second game and didn’t get the chance again.

But the youngster has set his eyes on impressing the selectors during this PSL.

“I am aiming to be the top batter in this tournament and I feel that I can achieve that because of the form I am currently in,” he said.

“I did well in domestic cricket and was confident when I came into the PSL about doing good here too but I was under pressure a bit earlier. My team management gave me confidence that I should continue playing the way I did in Quaid e Azam Trophy,” he said.

Ahsan said that whatever changes, longer or shorter, he gets, he will try to give his best and it is up to the selectors how much chance they would want to give me or any player.

“I personally feel that a player should get one or two series completely so that he can express himself confidently,” he said.

He recalled how once he had given up all hopes and had almost quit playing cricket.

“I played U17 and U19 for Pakistan but from 2011 to 2016, I wasn’t getting any cricket at any level, it was a very heartbreaking time for me, I was depressed and disappointed and had given up all hopes,” he said.

“But I got myself settled in 2016 and didn’t look back then,” he added.