PSL 2022: Watch Rashid Khan beats Babar Azam once again

KARACHI: Fans were eagerly waiting for the Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings Sunday match. But they were also looking forward to something else: Rashid Khan vs Babar Azam.

The Afghan leggie is famous for taking down top-class batters and the Qalandars have picked him to do just that.

After Mohammad Hafeez dismissed Sharjeel Khan(60) during today's clash at the National Stadium, Rashid also gave his team a breakthrough by dismissing Karachi skipper Babar (41).

In the fourth ball of the 15th over, Rashid bowled a googly to Babar. The batter got down on one knee but got no connection whatsoever, with the ball sneaking underneath and crashing into the off-stump.

In the T20 World Cup, Babar had scored a half-century against Afghanistan, but even then, Rashid had got his wicket.