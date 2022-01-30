LQ vs KK: Watch Mohammad Hafeez dismisses Sharjeel Khan

— PCB/ Twitter

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who is playing for the Lahore Qalandars in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL), has a brilliant track record against left-handed batters as an off-spinner, and in the ongoing match against Karachi Kings, he showed his class by clean bowling left-hander Sharjeel Khan for 60 runs.

Kings were doing brilliantly well with 84 for no loss in 10 overs and Sharjeel was looking in great shape having scored 60 runs off just 38 balls.

Then, Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi turned to Hafeez to show his magic against the left-handers which he has done on previous occasions both for Pakistan and the T20 league circuit.

He bowled his first ball over the wicket which turned away from the middle stump to Sharjeel's off-stump and he got clean bowled, courtesy of that loving turning delivery.

"I got this", said the Professor.



