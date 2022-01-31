Analysis: 4 reasons why the Karachi Kings are failing in PSL 2022

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Analysis: 4 reasons why the Karachi Kings are failing in PSL 2022

By
Sohail Imran

Time Monday Jan 31, 2022

Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam in action during Karachis match against Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, Karachi, on January 27, 2021. — PCB
Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam in action during Karachi's match against Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, Karachi, on January 27, 2021. — PCB  

The 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Karachi Kings, have put up a lacklustre performance in the ongoing tournament, which wasn't expected of them, especially after a change of leadership.

Babar Azam, who led Pakistan to a historic win against India in last year's T20 World Cup, is now the skipper of the Kings after the management decided to take away charge from Imad Wasim.

However, the Kings have been failing miserably to defend their totals in the last matches played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

They have lost by seven wickets to Multan Sultansix wickets to Lahore Qalandars, and eight wickets to Quetta Gladiators — and it seems like this streak might continue.

Here are four reasons why we think they are failing:

Excessive reliance on top-order

The Kings seem to rely substantially on the top order — Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam — to get runs on the board as none of the batters after them seem to perform up to the mark.

Babar Azam's attempt to maintain his 'brand'

The skipper is trying to sustain his "brand identity" of being the man to get runs on the board for the team when it needs them the most, just like he does in international cricket.

Because of that, the 27-year-old is not scoring in the powerplay — when he should be in a hard-hitting mode — and aims at playing a longer inning as compared to other batters.

Middle-order failure

Due to too much reliance on Babar and Sharjeel and their failure to get enough scores to decrease the pressure on the batters that follow, the Karachi Kings' middle order is collapsing constantly.

None of the players in the middle order have been able to add 30 runs to the total score individually, thus, leaving the team handicapped after the dismissal of Babar and Sharjeel.

Absence of Mohammad Amir

Although the pacer has not been exceptional lately, his absence is being felt in the squad. Amir is among the top wicket-takers of the tournament, but unfortunately for the Kings, he will not be partaking in fixtures for a while due to an injury he suffered hours before the first match of the tournament.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

LQ vs KK: Watch Mohammad Hafeez dismisses Sharjeel Khan

LQ vs KK: Watch Mohammad Hafeez dismisses Sharjeel Khan

Ahsan Ali aims at returning to national side after splendid PSL opening

Ahsan Ali aims at returning to national side after splendid PSL opening
PSL 2022: Watch Rashid Khan beats Babar Azam once again

PSL 2022: Watch Rashid Khan beats Babar Azam once again
PSL 2022: Ben Cutting receives heart-warming birthday wish from wife Erin Holland

PSL 2022: Ben Cutting receives heart-warming birthday wish from wife Erin Holland

PSL 7: Multan Sultans deprived of three foreign players

PSL 7: Multan Sultans deprived of three foreign players
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20