MS vs QG: Majestic Sultans to lock horns with resurgent Gladiators today

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Sports Desk

MS vs QG: Majestic Sultans to lock horns with resurgent Gladiators today

By
Sports Desk

Time Monday Jan 31, 2022

Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators today at National Stadium Karachi. — Geo.tv
Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators today at National Stadium Karachi. — Geo.tv 

KARACHI: Cricket lovers will see an interesting clash between two wicketkeepers as defending champions Multan Sultans will face 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators in their third-round fixture of the PSL 2022 at the National Stadium Karachi today (Monday).

The match will start at 7:30pm.

Multan Sultans are in terrific form, leading the points table after upstaging both Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in their initial two matches.

Sultans beat the Kings with an enviable ease and romped to a sensational victory over Lahore when they needed 16 off the last over and Khushdil Shah hit Haris Rauf for three successive fours and a six to take his side home with two balls to spare, while chasing 207. It was also a record chase in PSL history.

Skipper Rizwan (69) hit his second successive fifty. Shan Masood (83) played a super knock which earned him the man of the match award.

Multan Sultan have shown a lot of prowess but they were also lucky to have won the toss both times on tracks which helped teams bat second.

As this clash will be under floodlights, the dew factor will influence the game and the toss will be crucial.

Sohaib Maqsood and South African Rilee Rossouw will have to raise their batting performances. In the previous two games, Multan depended on the opening pair of Shan and Rizwan. Khushdil is expected to continue with his finishing role for Multan. Tim David looks out of touch with the bat and also remained expensive with the ball. Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Senior, David Willey and leggie Imran Tahir will have to further raise their performances. Imran Senior looked wayward in the game against Lahore and he will have to land the ball at the right length.

After losing their opener against Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators made a superb comeback when they whipped Karachi Kings by eight wickets in their second show on Saturday.

Their young Test pacer Naseem Shah (5-20) bowled with sting and Kings were skittled out for 113. Opener Ahsan Ali continued his batting form, completing second successive fifty for Quetta and his opening stands with English rookie batsman Will Smeed have been fairly good in both the outings. Quetta comfortably achieved the target after losing just two wickets. Sarfaraz, the skipper, also hit a few glorious strokes.

English Test cricketer Ben Duckett’s form is a sign of worry for Gladiators and he will need to take some time at the crease. Iftikhar Ahmed is also expected to do something stunning for Gladiators.

Bowling has been the strong area of Gladiators with the pace-trio of Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain looking dangerous. And it will be a testing period for Multan to tackle these pacemen who ripped through the Kings’ batting on Saturday.

So far eight matches have been held between the two teams in the PSL with Multan Sultans winning three and Quetta pocketing victories in four games. One match was abandoned. Quetta have won the only game held between the two sides here at the National Stadium.

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza will supervise the match while Faisal Afridi will be the third umpire, Imtiaz Iqbal the fourth umpire and Roshan Mahanama the match referee.

Originally published in The News

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

