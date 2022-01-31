PSL 2022: Will Shahid Afridi play match against Islamabad United tomorrow?

Former Pakistan team skipper and Quetta Gladiator all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

Quetta Gladiators’ experienced all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s rapid antigen test (RAT) will be conducted on Tuesday (tomorrow) and if the test comes back negative, he will join the team in their match against Islamabad United on February 3, The News reported, citing sources.



Afridi’s PCR test returned negative on Sunday for the second time.



A few days ago, Afridi had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under isolation at home and following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) COVID-19 protocols.

On Saturday, the Gladiators had requested the technical committee to be given Hassan Khan as a replacement for Afridi. The Gladiators' source confirmed that the request has been approved.

The source told The News that Hassan will also be available for selection for Quetta’s game against Multan Sultans today. “We also need players for training and so we requested for Hassan,” the source was quick to add.

The source said if Afridi cleared his rapid antigen test, he will join the team and Hassan would return to the bubble.