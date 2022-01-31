WATCH: Cricket fan's groovy moves on Agay Dekh during PSL game steal the show

While the Pakistan Super League 2022 entertains cricket fans with some hi-octane and nail-biting clashes, a video of a fan rocking a dance to PSL anthem Agay Dekh stole the show on Sunday.



The fan was caught on camera getting his groove on from the stands to the PSL 7 anthem during an Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi match at the National Stadium Karachi.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, people around the young man looked quite amused as he swayed to the beat confidently.

The video was first shared from PSL's official Twitter account, applauding the fan on his thrilling dance moves and encouraging others to drop in their dance videos on the PSL anthem on TikTok, the league's social media partner.

The video quickly went viral and tweeps started reacting..

Here are some of the reactions:



