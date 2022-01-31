Geo.tv

Time Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Asim Azhar's message for Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings

By
Sports Desk

Time Monday Jan 31, 2022

Singer-turned-actor Asim Azhar. — Instagram
Singer-turned-actor Asim Azhar. — Instagram

Like thousands of cricket fanatics in Pakistan, ace singer Asim Azhar, who time and again expresses his love for cricket on his social media, is also following the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While the singer-turned-actor supports Karachi Kings with all his heart, he often acknowledges the efforts of other teams as well.

Last night, flamboyant batter Fakhar Zaman's 106-run knock led the Lahore Qalandars to a six-wicket victory against Karachi Kings in the PSL.

After the match, the singer wrote on Twitter, "Well played Lahore."

Meanwhile, he also urged his favourite team of the league, Karachi Kings, to step up.

"Karachi players need to step up big time! It’s difficult but not impossible," he wrote.

The 2020 champions have put up a lacklustre performance in the ongoing tournament, which wasn't expected of them, especially after a change of leadership.

Babar Azam, who led Pakistan to a historic win against India in last year's T20 World Cup, is now the skipper of the Kings after the management decided to take away charge from Imad Wasim.

However, the Kings have been failing miserably to defend their totals in the last matches played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

They have lost by seven wickets to Multan Sultan, six wickets to Lahore Qalandars, and eight wickets to Quetta Gladiators — and it seems like this streak might continue.

On Sunday, the franchise also released it anthem for the seventh edition of the PSL.

The anthem, titled "Yeh Hai Karachi," which premiered on Karachi Kings's official YouTube channel today, is sung by Asim Azhar and Talha Yunus.

The anthem's video is directed by Zeeshan Zabih and produced by Syed Hamid Hussain.

Listen to the anthem here:


PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

