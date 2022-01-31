Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Head-to-head

Monday Jan 31, 2022
Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans, who remain undefeated, will look to win a match today when they take on Quetta Gladiators in match number seventh of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.
Sultans, the champions of PSL's 2021 edition, are currently placed at the top of the points table — they have won both games they’ve played so far.
Meanwhile, Quetta are struggling to find the form. They won just one game — against Karachi Kings — in the two matches they've played. They are also desperate to improve their position on the points table.
Moreover, of the seven games played between the two sides in the PSL, so far, Sultans have won three and Quetta pocketed victories in four games. One match was abandoned.
Its is pertinent to mention here that Multan Sultan's biggest victories in terms of wickets and runs are against Quetta Gladiators.
Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ghulam Mudassar, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, James Vince/Will Smeed, Jason Roy/Shimron Hetmyer, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Naveen ul Haq/Luke Wood, Noor Ahmad/Ali Imran, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Multan Sultans
|2
|4
|Islamabad United
|1
|2
|Quetta Gladiators
|2
|2
|Lahore Qalandars
|2
|2
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|2
|Karachi Kings
|3
|0