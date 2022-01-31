Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Head-to-head

Quetta Gladiators skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Multan Sultans captain wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/File

Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans, who remain undefeated, will look to win a match today when they take on Quetta Gladiators in match number seventh of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Sultans, the champions of PSL's 2021 edition, are currently placed at the top of the points table — they have won both games they’ve played so far.

Meanwhile, Quetta are struggling to find the form. They won just one game — against Karachi Kings — in the two matches they've played. They are also desperate to improve their position on the points table.

Moreover, of the seven games played between the two sides in the PSL, so far, Sultans have won three and Quetta pocketed victories in four games. One match was abandoned.



Its is pertinent to mention here that Multan Sultan's biggest victories in terms of wickets and runs are against Quetta Gladiators.

Sultans thrashed Gladiators by nine wickets on March 3, 2018.

Multan defeated Quetta by 110 runs on June 16, 2021.

Probable squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood and Tim David



Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ghulam Mudassar, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, James Vince/Will Smeed, Jason Roy/Shimron Hetmyer, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Naveen ul Haq/Luke Wood, Noor Ahmad/Ali Imran, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal