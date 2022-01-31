WATCH: What other talent does viral PSL youth have aside from his moves and grooves?

Fun dance performance in the Lahore Qalandar vs Karachi Kings by a youth. Photo: Screengrab/PCBvideo

Stealing all the limelight with his spectacular and fun dance performance during the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match on Sunday, Wasif Ghafoor, a youth hailing from Mirpur Khas Sindh, revealed that his talent is not just limited to dancing.



In a video interview with Dawn News, Ghafoor said that he is primarily a singer who is also associated with the field of medicine and is not a "professional dancer."

Ghafoor said that his dance performance on the PSL anthem was simply in the swing of the moment.

The reporter asked Ghafoor to sing a song, and he did so in a melodious voice, singing a regional language song.

Ghafoor describes himself as a "cricket fanatic" who also enjoys playing the game.

The new PSL sensation, Ghafoor, is a Karachi Kings fan and told Dawn News that he had travelled all the way from Mirpur Khas to Karachi to cheer on his team and watch a PSL match.

Ghafoor sent a message to the Karachi Kings:

"Aik hokay khailain, tumhara level hay bhai"

(Play with unity, you have a level)

The viral dance

On Sunday, Wasif Ghafoor was caught on camera getting his groove on from the stands to the PSL 7 anthem during an Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi match at the National Stadium Karachi.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, people around the young man looked quite amused as he swayed to the beat confidently.

The video was first shared from PSL's official Twitter account, applauding the fan on his thrilling dance moves and encouraging others to drop in their dance videos on the PSL anthem on TikTok, the league's social media partner.