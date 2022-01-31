WATCH: What other talent does viral PSL youth have aside from his moves and grooves?

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Sports Desk

WATCH: What other talent does viral PSL youth have aside from his moves and grooves?

By
Sports Desk

Time Monday Jan 31, 2022

Fun dance performance in the Lahore Qalandar vs Karachi Kings by a youth. Photo: Screengrab/PCBvideo
Fun dance performance in the Lahore Qalandar vs Karachi Kings by a youth. Photo: Screengrab/PCBvideo

Stealing all the limelight with his spectacular and fun dance performance during the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings match on Sunday, Wasif Ghafoor, a youth hailing from Mirpur Khas Sindh, revealed that his talent is not just limited to dancing.

In a video interview with Dawn News, Ghafoor said that he is primarily a singer who is also associated with the field of medicine and is not a "professional dancer."

Ghafoor said that his dance performance on the PSL anthem was simply in the swing of the moment.

The reporter asked Ghafoor to sing a song, and he did so in a melodious voice, singing a regional language song.

Ghafoor describes himself as a "cricket fanatic" who also enjoys playing the game.

The new PSL sensation, Ghafoor, is a Karachi Kings fan and told Dawn News that he had travelled all the way from Mirpur Khas to Karachi to cheer on his team and watch a PSL match.

Ghafoor sent a message to the Karachi Kings:

"Aik hokay khailain, tumhara level hay bhai"

(Play with unity, you have a level)

The viral dance

On Sunday, Wasif Ghafoor was caught on camera getting his groove on from the stands to the PSL 7 anthem during an Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi match at the National Stadium Karachi.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, people around the young man looked quite amused as he swayed to the beat confidently.

The video was first shared from PSL's official Twitter account, applauding the fan on his thrilling dance moves and encouraging others to drop in their dance videos on the PSL anthem on TikTok, the league's social media partner.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

