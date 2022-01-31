Geo.tv

Time Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Sports Desk

Rizwan vs Sarfaraz: Two best wicketkeepers come face to face

By
Sports Desk

Time Monday Jan 31, 2022

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan. — PCB/File
Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan. — PCB/File

  • PSL 7 will see two of the best contemporary wicketkeeper-batters lead their sides today.
  • Multan and Quetta have so far played seven matches.
  • The match will begin at 7:30 pm.

Pakistan boasts a rich cricketing history and over the course of many decades, the country has produced top-class wicketkeepers. Their athleticism and outstanding glovework have left an indelible mark on the game and earned them recognition wherever the game is played.

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will once again see two of the best contemporary wicketkeeper-batters from Pakistan lead their sides as Sultans of Multan will march behind Mohammad Rizwan and Gladiators of Quetta behind Sarfaraz Ahmed.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was highlighted that Rizwan has had a superlative 2021.

"He rewrote the history books by becoming the only batter in the history of the game to score over a thousand T20I runs in a calendar year, smashing 1,326 runs at a staggering average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89," the statement read.

He spanked 119 fours and 42 maximums — both the most for any international batter that year — and scored his maiden century and 12 half-centuries. His extraordinary run earned him PCB’s Most Valuable Cricket and T20I Cricketer of the Year awards for 2021.

He joined the Sultans’ camp in the 2021 edition and was quick to make a mark by leading them to their maiden title.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s T20 revolution, leading the side to record series wins and guiding them to the no.1 spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings in the process. It is because of his outstanding record at the helm for both Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators that he remains the only player to be leading his franchise since the outset of the league. He has the seventh most runs (1,189 at 31.28 at a strike rate of 128.26) in the tournament.

Multan Sultans made their entry to the PSL festival in 2018. After struggling to leave a mark in their first two seasons, Sultans emerged as a force in 2020 — the first time an entire edition of the tournament was played in Pakistan — when they finished the group stage as the best side with six wins, the most for any side, from eight completed matches.

In the last edition, with Rizwan at the helm, Sultans made history by bagging their maiden PSL title with a fascinating win over Peshawar Zalmi in the final at Abu Dhabi.

The cricket board mentioned that Quetta Gladiators have been one of the most consistent sides. They are one of the three sides to have won more than 50% of matches in the tournament’s history. They played the finals of the first two editions; before bagging the title in 2019.

Their returns in the last two editions have not done justice to the expectations of theirs and the league’s fans, and the Sarfaraz-led unit is eager to overturn their fortunes in the seventh edition of PSL.

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have faced off seven times with the latter coming out victorious four times.

Earlier, sharing his views, Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said: “The PSL has proved to be an exceptional platform in unveiling the national talent and Gladiators have been blessed to have extraordinary youngsters. It has been a delightful experience to lead Quetta Gladiators for the last six years.

"There have been ups and downs, but the team has stuck together in tough times and every player has backed each other."

Sarfaraz had acknowledged that Multan Sultans have been on a roll in the last two seasons, but "I am sure we will be able to stop them in PSL 7."

Commenting on Rizwan's performance he had said: "They emerged as an attacking and modern-day cricketing unit under Rizwan, who continues to score runs and do wonders for whoever he plays. He is a great addition to Pakistan cricket and his stratospheric 2021 has made each and every Pakistani proud."

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan said: “I joined the Sultans’ camp last year and it has been a great experience to work with such an exciting bunch of cricketers.

"It is certainly a huge responsibility to lead a side like Multan Sultans, but the effort that everyone, from the players to support staff, put in make my job easy. I am eager to do well in this season and stretch my last year’s form."

Shedding light on Gladiators performance he said: “Quetta Gladiators are a tough side and they can defeat any team. We have immense respect for them and are looking forward to playing them," he had said.

Advertisement

