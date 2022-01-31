PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce

Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

Team manager says Afridi will arrive at the team hotel tomorrow where is RAT will be conducted.

If the test comes back negative, he will join the team in their match against Islamabad United.

Afridi’s PCR test returned negative on Sunday for the second time.

Quetta Gladiators’ experienced all-rounder Shahid Afridi has recovered from COVID-19, the franchise's manager Azam Khan announced on Monday.



Khan said that Afridi will arrive at the team hotel tomorrow (Tuesday) where his rapid antigen test (RAT) will be conducted and if the test comes back negative, he will join the team in their match against Islamabad United on February 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that Afridi’s PCR test returned negative on Sunday for the second time.

A few days ago, Afridi had tested positive for COVID-19, after which he had to isolate himself following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) COVID-19 protocols.

On Saturday, the Gladiators had requested the technical committee to be given Hassan Khan as a replacement for Afridi. The Gladiators' source confirmed that the request has been approved.



The source told The News that Hassan will also be available for selection for Quetta’s game against Multan Sultans today. “We also need players for training and so we requested for Hassan,” the source was quick to add.

The source said if Afridi cleared his rapid antigen test, he will join the team and Hassan would return to the bubble.