PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce

By
Sports Desk

Time Monday Jan 31, 2022

Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File
Former Pakistan team captain and Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

  • Team manager says Afridi will arrive at the team hotel tomorrow where is RAT will be conducted.
  • If the test comes back negative, he will join the team in their match against Islamabad United.
  • Afridi’s PCR test returned negative on Sunday for the second time.

Quetta Gladiators’ experienced all-rounder Shahid Afridi has recovered from COVID-19, the franchise's manager Azam Khan announced on Monday.

Khan said that Afridi will arrive at the team hotel tomorrow (Tuesday) where his rapid antigen test (RAT) will be conducted and if the test comes back negative, he will join the team in their match against Islamabad United on February 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that Afridi’s PCR test returned negative on Sunday for the second time.

A few days ago, Afridi had tested positive for COVID-19, after which he had to isolate himself following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) COVID-19 protocols.

Related items

On Saturday, the Gladiators had requested the technical committee to be given Hassan Khan as a replacement for Afridi. The Gladiators' source confirmed that the request has been approved.

The source told The News that Hassan will also be available for selection for Quetta’s game against Multan Sultans today. “We also need players for training and so we requested for Hassan,” the source was quick to add.

The source said if Afridi cleared his rapid antigen test, he will join the team and Hassan would return to the bubble.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

