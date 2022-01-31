PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

— PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to field first against the defending champions Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Multan are in terrific form, leading the points table after upstaging both Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in their initial two games.



Sultans beat the Kings with ease and romped to a sensational victory over Lahore when they needed 16 off the last over with Khushdil Shah hitting Haris Rauf for three successive fours and a six to take his side home with two balls to spare, while chasing 207. It was also a record chase in PSL history.

After losing their opener against Peshawar Zalmi, Gladiators made a superb comeback when they whipped Karachi by eight wickets in their second show on Saturday.

Their young pacer Naseem Shah (5-20) bowled with sting and Kings were skittled out for 113. Opener Ahsan Ali continued his superb batting form by completing his second successive fifty for Quetta and his opening stands with English batsman Will Smeed were fairly good in both the outings. Quetta comfortably achieved the target after losing just two wickets. Sarfaraz, the skipper, also hit a few glorious strokes.

Of the seven games played between the two sides, so far, Sultans have won three and Quetta pocketed victories in four games.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Abbas Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah



The match will start at 7:30pm.



