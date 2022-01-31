PSL 2022: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses

Babar Azam speaks to his Karachi Kings' teammates. — Twitter/babarazam258

KARACHI: Karachi Kings have not had a start that they expected, but skipper Babar Azam has not lost hope and is aiming for a cameo in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

"Not the start we were preparing for, but there's a lot more to come and we believe we can turn this around," Babar said in a tweet.

"It's never over until it's over," he added.

The 2020 PSL champions have put up a lacklustre performance in the ongoing tournament, which wasn't expected of them, especially after a change of leadership.

Babar Azam, who led Pakistan to a historic win against India in last year's T20 World Cup, is now the skipper of the Kings after the management decided to take away charge from Imad Wasim.

Read more: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce

However, the Kings have been failing miserably to defend their totals in the last matches played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

They have lost by seven wickets to Multan Sultan, six wickets to Lahore Qalandars, and eight wickets to Quetta Gladiators — and it seems like this streak might continue.

In the Karachi leg, which lasts till February 7, they will face Peshawar Zalmi on February 4 and Islamabad United on February 6.