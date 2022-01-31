Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland pats Mohammad Rizwan on back after he goes for nil

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland pats Mohammad Rizwan on back after he goes for nil

By
Web Desk

Time Monday Jan 31, 2022

— Twitter/PCB
— Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: Mohammad Rizwan, the leading T20I run-scorer in 2021, failed to score against Quetta Gladiators as he was sent back to the pavilion for a duck during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Young pace ace Mohammad Hasnain picked the wicket in the second over as Rizwan tried to a pull-shot, but the ball went straight up and was caught by Ben Duckett.

After exceptional performances in the first two matches, the Multan Sultans skipper could not deliver with the bat and has attracted the reaction of the fans and cricket fraternity.

This was Rizwan's first duck in the last 37 innings played by the superstar.

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland patted Rizwan on the back.

Read more: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses

"Good test for this @MultanSultans middle order with Rizwan out cheaply.. first duck in 37 innings is pretty good going for the superstar!" she said.


Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses

PSL 2022: Babar Azam issues statement after Karachi Kings' consecutive losses
Rizwan vs Sarfaraz: Two best wicketkeepers come face to face

Rizwan vs Sarfaraz: Two best wicketkeepers come face to face
PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi recovers from COVID-19, Quetta Gladiators announce
PSL 7: Shahid Afridi issues message for Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: Shahid Afridi issues message for Quetta Gladiators
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20