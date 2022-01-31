Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Erin Holland pats Mohammad Rizwan on back after he goes for nil

— Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: Mohammad Rizwan, the leading T20I run-scorer in 2021, failed to score against Quetta Gladiators as he was sent back to the pavilion for a duck during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Young pace ace Mohammad Hasnain picked the wicket in the second over as Rizwan tried to a pull-shot, but the ball went straight up and was caught by Ben Duckett.

After exceptional performances in the first two matches, the Multan Sultans skipper could not deliver with the bat and has attracted the reaction of the fans and cricket fraternity.

This was Rizwan's first duck in the last 37 innings played by the superstar.

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland patted Rizwan on the back.

"Good test for this @MultanSultans middle order with Rizwan out cheaply.. first duck in 37 innings is pretty good going for the superstar!" she said.



