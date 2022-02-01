Ms vs IU: Undefeated Sultans to take on high-flying United in today's PSL clash

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Sports Desk

Ms vs IU: Undefeated Sultans to take on high-flying United in today's PSL clash

By
Sports Desk

Time Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will take on Mohammad Rizwans Multan Sultans today at National Stadium Karachi at 7:30pm. — Geo.tv
Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will take on Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans today at National Stadium Karachi at 7:30pm. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in what could be an absorbing game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium Karachi today (Tuesday).

The match begins at 7:30pm.

Islamabad United have played one game so far in which they overwhelmed Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets. United chased the 169-run target with 25 balls to spare after losing just one wicket.

Shadab Khan’s United looked solid in their opener and played well against a tough side that had already won a game in the six-team event.

Irish batsman Paul Stirling (57) and Alex Hales (82) were seen in great touch, particularly the former who managed big strokes with ease to unsettle Zalmi’s bowling.

Related items

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, a young Afghan cricketer, hit a few glorious strokes in his unbeaten 16-ball 27. However, it is yet to be seen how United’s other batsmen respond as they remain untested. But it is a fact that their top order has a sting and it is a big plus for United.

United also have Azam Khan and Asif Ali, both of whom have the ability to plunder runs in no time. Faheem Ashraf is also a good batsman. The bowling all-rounder bowled with excellent accuracy and variety against Zalmi, finishing with 2-23 in four overs. 

Their pace battery has Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Junior and South African Test pacer Marchant de Lanage besides having the assistance of spinners Shadab Khan and Mubasir Khan.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans, with three wins from three games, are in fine nick. The way Multan downed Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in their initial two games was impressive.

Shan Masood and skipper Mohammad Rizwan are in great form. Shan has scored one 50 and Rizwan managed half centuries in the first two matches they have played. Hard-hitting Sohaib Maqsood was seen in fine touch and his management will be happy with the way he is timing the ball.

On Monday, Sultans had a tough time against Gladiators, however, David Willey's last over wickets and Shan Masood's 88-run knock sealed the deal for Multan Sultans.

The Sultans are still at the top of the points table with six points to their name as they have not yet lost a single of the three matches they've played so far.

Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan Senior, David Willey and Ihsanullah are the pace bowling resources at the disposal of Rizwan. It is going to be an interesting game given the kind of form both teams carry.

So far, nine matches have been played between the two sides with Islamabad United pocketing victories in five matches and Multan Sultans emerging victorious in four outings.

In Karachi, one game between the two sides has been played so far, which was won by United, record two-time champions. Shozab Raza and Michael Gough will supervise the match, while Iftikhar Ahmed will be the match referee.

Originally published in The News

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings' fans disappointed with Babar Azam’s performance

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings' fans disappointed with Babar Azam’s performance
Quetta Gladiators need to improve fielding: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Quetta Gladiators need to improve fielding: Sarfaraz Ahmed
MS Vs QG: Ball by ball details of last over drama as Sultans win thriller against Gladiators

MS Vs QG: Ball by ball details of last over drama as Sultans win thriller against Gladiators
PSL 7: Islamabad United to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson

PSL 7: Islamabad United to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson

PSL 7: David Willey, Shan Masood guide Multan Sultans to victory against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: David Willey, Shan Masood guide Multan Sultans to victory against Quetta Gladiators
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 3 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20