PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 1

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gripping the nation with its fever as it continues to dominate trends on social media since it started last week.

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United will take on defending champions Multan Sultans today at the National Stadium Karachi at 7:30pm.

Sultans are at the top of the points table with six points to their name as they have not yet lost a single of the three matches they've played so far.

Meanwhile, United stand at second position of the points table with two points as they have won the single game they have played so far.