PSL 2022: Karachi Kings' fans disappointed with Babar Azam’s performance

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
AZSAlam Zeb Safi

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings' fans disappointed with Babar Azam’s performance

By
AZSAlam Zeb Safi

Time Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Karachi Kings newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam. — PCB/File
Karachi Kings newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam. — PCB/File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam is regarded as a class batsman with global stature and the best thing about him is that he has been consistent.

In the 61 games played of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar has amassed 2,166 runs at a staggering average of 42.47 and he leads the batting leader-board. His super run-fest includes 21 fifties.

However, the star player, during the ongoing seventh edition of PSL, has so far not shown the kind of form he always carries in white-ball cricket.

He has so far scored 96 runs in three matches — 23 against the Multan Sultans, 32 against Quetta Gladiators and 41 against Lahore Qalandars.

Related items

The Kings have lost all their three matches and will need to raise their game if they are to press for the playoffs.

Babar must click for the Kings to advance to the next stage. Although he does not seem to be in good form, Azam is the kind of player who can give the Kings a good chance to win if he stays till the end without taking unnecessary risks.

The skipper is the backbone of the Kings. He must have realised that without his smart contribution it would be difficult for the team to leave an impression with the bat.

The positive thing for the franchise is that Sharjeel Khan is in great nick and if Babar also catches his real form, the Kings could be dangerous.

If we look at the teams which have managed wins so far, their top order has mostly clicked.

While Babar is loved by many, his fans have also been disappointed by Babar’s performances during the first three matches of PSL.

“Babar is not performing the way he should. We came to see his batting but he has been unable to score big in the event so far,” Mohammad Hassan, a Karachi University student, told The News during an interaction outside the National Stadium.

“He is a class player and I love his cover drives. We want runs from him for Karachi Kings as we support this team,” Hassan said.

Muzammil Shah, another youngster, said Babar is off-colour. “I like Babar’s batting but he has not shown his form in this event so far. He will have to play an anchor’s role in the event for Karachi Kings who have disappointed the cricket lovers of Karachi,” said Muzammil, a college student.

Originally published in The News

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

Quetta Gladiators need to improve fielding: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Quetta Gladiators need to improve fielding: Sarfaraz Ahmed
Ms vs IU: Undefeated Sultans to take on high-flying United in today's PSL clash

Ms vs IU: Undefeated Sultans to take on high-flying United in today's PSL clash
MS Vs QG: Ball by ball details of last over drama as Sultans win thriller against Gladiators

MS Vs QG: Ball by ball details of last over drama as Sultans win thriller against Gladiators
PSL 7: Islamabad United to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson

PSL 7: Islamabad United to replace Paul Stirling with Liam Dawson

PSL 7: David Willey, Shan Masood guide Multan Sultans to victory against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: David Willey, Shan Masood guide Multan Sultans to victory against Quetta Gladiators
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 3 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20