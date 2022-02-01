PSL 2022: Karachi Kings' fans disappointed with Babar Azam’s performance

Karachi Kings newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam. — PCB/File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam is regarded as a class batsman with global stature and the best thing about him is that he has been consistent.



In the 61 games played of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Babar has amassed 2,166 runs at a staggering average of 42.47 and he leads the batting leader-board. His super run-fest includes 21 fifties.

However, the star player, during the ongoing seventh edition of PSL, has so far not shown the kind of form he always carries in white-ball cricket.

He has so far scored 96 runs in three matches — 23 against the Multan Sultans, 32 against Quetta Gladiators and 41 against Lahore Qalandars.

The Kings have lost all their three matches and will need to raise their game if they are to press for the playoffs.



Babar must click for the Kings to advance to the next stage. Although he does not seem to be in good form, Azam is the kind of player who can give the Kings a good chance to win if he stays till the end without taking unnecessary risks.

The skipper is the backbone of the Kings. He must have realised that without his smart contribution it would be difficult for the team to leave an impression with the bat.



The positive thing for the franchise is that Sharjeel Khan is in great nick and if Babar also catches his real form, the Kings could be dangerous.

If we look at the teams which have managed wins so far, their top order has mostly clicked.

While Babar is loved by many, his fans have also been disappointed by Babar’s performances during the first three matches of PSL.

“Babar is not performing the way he should. We came to see his batting but he has been unable to score big in the event so far,” Mohammad Hassan, a Karachi University student, told The News during an interaction outside the National Stadium.

“He is a class player and I love his cover drives. We want runs from him for Karachi Kings as we support this team,” Hassan said.

Muzammil Shah, another youngster, said Babar is off-colour. “I like Babar’s batting but he has not shown his form in this event so far. He will have to play an anchor’s role in the event for Karachi Kings who have disappointed the cricket lovers of Karachi,” said Muzammil, a college student.

Originally published in The News