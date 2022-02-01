PSL 2022: Afghan batter Hazratullah Zazai to join Zalmi Squad today after recovering from COVID

Left-handed Afghan batter Hazratullah Zazai, who is part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi batter Hazratullah Zazai will join his team's practice session today as he has completed his quarantine period and recovered from COVID, the franchise’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The left-handed Afghan batter had tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to miss Peshawar Zalmi’s first two games of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zazai will be in action in Zalmi's practice session at the National Stadium Karachi, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, English cricketer Saqib Mahmood will reach Karachi tomorrow and join the Zalmi squad in upcoming matches.



Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will practice at the National Stadium today.

Zalmi is placed at the fifth position on the points table with only one victory against Quetta Gladiators.

Wahab Riaz and Co. will take on Lahore Qalandars tomorrow at 7:30pm in Karachi.