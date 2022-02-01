PSL 2022: Which team is Inzamam gunning for?

Multan Sultans celebrating after thrashing Quetta Gladiators on January 31, 2022 at National Stadium Karachi. — PCB/File

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that Multan Sultans are currently his favourites in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy is playing a major role in the victories of the Sultans,” he said during Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket.

Sharing his views on the nail-biting match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, Inzamam said that Iftikhar Ahmed should have finished the match for Sarfaraz and Co.

He further added that Gladiators’ Mohammad Hasnain bowls well at some times and is off-colour at other times, but his “speed is quite good”.

The Peshawar Zalmi president also acknowledged that Naseem Shah’s bowling has improved significantly.

David Willey's last over wickets and Shan Masood's 88-run knock sealed the deal for the Multan Sultans in their Monday match against the Quetta Gladiators.



The Gladiators were smelling victory in the last over as they needed eight runs from six balls, but Willey did not let them get the better of the Sultans at the National Stadium.

The Sultans are still at the top of the points table with six points to their name as they have not yet lost a single of the three matches they've played.

The Gladiators, meanwhile, stand at number three on the points table with only one victory against the Karachi Kings.