PSL 2022: Karachi Kings’ Mohammad Amir back in action

Karachi Kings fast bowler Mohammad Amir. — Twitter/File

Karachi Kings fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who missed the first few matches of the Pakistan Super League’s seventh edition, has recovered from his injury and joined the team during the practice session on Tuesday.

The Kings have been in trouble these days as the Babar Azam-led squad has so far lost all three of its matches. However, the return of Amir is expected to bring good news for the team as a lot depends on him if the Kings are to lift the trophy.

Amir missed the first three matches but he was seen bowling with full rhythm at the practice session at the High-Performance Centre Karachi today.



The analysts have cited the absence of an experienced pacer in the squad as one of the reasons for the current fate of the home team.

The Kings will play their fourth match of the season on February 4 against Peshawar Zalmi and Amir is expected to be part of the playing XI.