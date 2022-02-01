PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi tests negative for COVID-19

Quetta Gladiators’ experienced all-rounder Shahid Afridi. — Twitter/File

Quetta Gladiators’ experienced all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined his team, the franchise's manager Azam Khan announced.

Afridi’s rapid antigen test (RAT) was conducted today at the team’s hotel which came negative.

The star player will now play for the Gladiators in their match against Islamabad United on February 3.

A few days ago, Afridi had tested positive for COVID-19, after which he had to isolate himself following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) COVID-19 protocols.



Afridi is representing Quetta Gladiators in what will be his farewell Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Quetta Gladiators is Afridi’s fourth team in the PSL after the former Pakistan captain played for Peshawar Zalmi (2016 and 2017), Karachi Kings (2018) and Multan Sultan (2019-21). The flamboyant batter got injured and as a result, had to pull out of the last season without finishing it.