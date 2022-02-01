PSL 2022: Live Score Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates

— Geo.tv

KARACHI: Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in what could be an absorbing game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium, Karachi.



Islamabad United have played one game so far in which they overwhelmed Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets. United chased the 169-run target with 25 balls to spare after losing just one wicket.

Shadab Khan’s United looked solid in their opener and played well against a tough side that had already won a game in the six-team event.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans, with three wins from three games, are in fine nick. The way Multan downed Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in their initial two games was impressive.

The match begins at 7:30pm.