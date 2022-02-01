Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Tim David is all over Twitter after sensational knock

— PCB

KARACHI: Multan Sultans batter Tim David is all Twitter wants to talk about after he, along with Rilee Russuow, steered his team to a 217 total against Islamabad United.

The Sultans did not have enough runs on the board when three of their batters Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, and Sohaib Maqsood — were dismissed.

But David and Russuow did not let the team down. The Singaporean cricketer scored 71 runs off just 29 balls, with the help of six fours and an equal number of sixes, while Russuow smashed an unbeaten 67.

See how Twitter responded to his sensational knock:



