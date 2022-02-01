PSL 2022: Asif Ali appointed Islamabad United's vice-captain

Asif Ali. — Twitter

Islamabad United has appointed their star Asif Ali as the new vice-captain of the franchise, with Shadab Khan being the skipper.

Since the inaugural PSL in 2016, Asif has been playing for United and has contributed for them both as a batter and as well as a fielder, and has played an instrumental part in their rise as PSL's most successful side having won two titles.

Taking to Twitter, United announced the decision of making Asif the team's vice-captain and added a video in which the franchise's head coach, Azhar Mahmood, could be seen talking about Asif's appointment.

"As you know, he has been playing for the same team. All the best from my side, go and play your game."

Then the skipper, Shadab Khan, could be seen stepping up to say some words and also handed him the cap.

He said: "Our team's most senior player, who has been playing for us since the beginning and has been integral in making us the two-times champions. Today I announce on behalf of everyone, 'Asif Ali our new vice-captain.'"



