Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Video of David Willey, Anwar Ali's amazing catch

KARACHI: Multan Sultans' David Willey took a running catch of Azam Khan (12) just when the team needed to take more wickets of Islamabad United.

Azam hit Khushdil Shah's ball at long-on, but it did have not enough to make it to the boundary. Willey intercepted and caught the ball near the boundary; threw it to Anwar Ali, who took it with ease.

Some balls before it, Ali had dropped the catch of Khan, but he was redeemed after he took caught the ball with ease.

The catch also received praise from cricket fans.

