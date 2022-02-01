PSL 2022 points table: Multan Sultans on top after winning all four matches

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022
Multan Sultans have been on a roll in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 as they have registered four straight victories at the National Stadium, Karachi.
Their latest victory was against Islamabad United. They beat the Shadab Khan-led side by 20 runs. Earlier, they also defeated Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings.
|Team
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|Net run rate
|MULTAN SULTANS
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0.62
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.67
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.48
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.1
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-1.05
|KARACHI KINGS
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-0.99
