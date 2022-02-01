PSL 2022: Why didn't Rumman Raees celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket?

— PCB

KARACHI: Rumman Raees took an all-important wicket of Shadab Khan when the Multan Sultans needed to restrict the Islamabad United in the death overs.

Raees — who has also played with the United but is now a part of the Sultans — dismissed Khan in the 19th over when the skipper tried to hit the ball for a boundary, and Tim David did not drop the crucial catch.

After the catch, Raees did not celebrate and lifted his hands up.

Islamabad United's general manager, Rehan Ulhaq, in a tweet revealed the reason behind Raees not celebrating the victory.

'...huge shoutout to [Rumman Raees], he didn’t celebrate his wicket (because) he wanted to show respect to Islamabad United. A true legend of a person," he said.

Watch what Raees did after the wicket:

Later, Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United in an intense match by 20 runs, continuing their unbeaten streak in the PSL's seventh edition at the National Stadium.