PSL 2022: Why didn't Rumman Raees celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket?

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022
KARACHI: Rumman Raees took an all-important wicket of Shadab Khan when the Multan Sultans needed to restrict the Islamabad United in the death overs.
Raees — who has also played with the United but is now a part of the Sultans — dismissed Khan in the 19th over when the skipper tried to hit the ball for a boundary, and Tim David did not drop the crucial catch.
After the catch, Raees did not celebrate and lifted his hands up.
Islamabad United's general manager, Rehan Ulhaq, in a tweet revealed the reason behind Raees not celebrating the victory.
'...huge shoutout to [Rumman Raees], he didn’t celebrate his wicket (because) he wanted to show respect to Islamabad United. A true legend of a person," he said.
Later, Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United in an intense match by 20 runs, continuing their unbeaten streak in the PSL's seventh edition at the National Stadium.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Multan Sultans
|4
|8
|Islamabad United
|2
|2
|Quetta Gladiators
|3
|2
|Lahore Qalandars
|2
|2
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|2
|Karachi Kings
|3
|0