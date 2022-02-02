PSL vs IPL: Former England captain Michael Vaughan makes a comparison

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL vs IPL: Former England captain Michael Vaughan makes a comparison

By
Sports Desk

Time Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Former English captain Michael Vaughan. Photo – Twitter
Former English captain Michael Vaughan. Photo – Twitter

Michael Vaughan, the former captain of the England cricket team, is all praises for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), calling it one of the best T-20 leagues in the world.

The former English player praised the standard of cricket during the ongoing seventh edition of PSL on Twitter.

He also compared the Pakistan cricketing event to the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that “it’s not far off the IPL either.”

“Pakistan Super League is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World. It’s not far off the IPL either, outstanding standard of cricket,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

A total of 48 international players around the world have joined PSL 7, out of whom 24 belong to England.

The English Cricket Board (ECB) is still under criticism for calling off Pakistan’s tour in October 2021, citing security reasons as more than two dozen English players have joined PSL 2022 just after three months.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Skipper Shadab Khan gives United pat on the back after loss against Sultans

PSL 2022: Skipper Shadab Khan gives United pat on the back after loss against Sultans
Analysis: Why Sarfaraz Ahmed is 'frustrated' and how it will affect Quetta Gladiators

Analysis: Why Sarfaraz Ahmed is 'frustrated' and how it will affect Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 2

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 2
PSL 2022: Video of fan donning top cricketing nations' jerseys goes viral

PSL 2022: Video of fan donning top cricketing nations' jerseys goes viral
PSL 2022: Formidable Qalandars look to tame Yellow Storm in clash today

PSL 2022: Formidable Qalandars look to tame Yellow Storm in clash today
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20