PSL vs IPL: Former England captain Michael Vaughan makes a comparison

Former English captain Michael Vaughan. Photo – Twitter

Michael Vaughan, the former captain of the England cricket team, is all praises for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), calling it one of the best T-20 leagues in the world.



The former English player praised the standard of cricket during the ongoing seventh edition of PSL on Twitter.

He also compared the Pakistan cricketing event to the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that “it’s not far off the IPL either.”



“Pakistan Super League is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World. It’s not far off the IPL either, outstanding standard of cricket,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

A total of 48 international players around the world have joined PSL 7, out of whom 24 belong to England.

The English Cricket Board (ECB) is still under criticism for calling off Pakistan’s tour in October 2021, citing security reasons as more than two dozen English players have joined PSL 2022 just after three months.