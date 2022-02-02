PSL 2022: Here's why Rumman Raees didn't celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2022: Here's why Rumman Raees didn't celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Photo –PCB
Photo –PCB

KARACHI: PSL team Multan Sultans fast bowler Rumman Raees set a new example of respect and sportsmanship when he refrained from celebrating a crucial wicket during the match against his former team Islamabad United at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Rumman remained with Islamabad United for six seasons after being picked as an emerging player in the inaugural edition of the tournament. He was named vice captain of the franchise in 2017. The fast bowler also led the side in two matches in 2018.

But this time Rumman isn't in red. Instead, he’s donning Multan Sultan’s jersey in PSL 7, but his love and respect for the former team is unaffected and he showed that respect by not celebrating the traditional way after taking the crucial wicket of Shadab Khan at an important stage of the match.

Rumman confirmed to Geo News that he had decided before the match that in respect of his previous team, he will not celebrate the wicket.

“Today, I was against a team which kept me for six years. I started as [an] emerging player, got appointed vice captain, also led the side and then when I was injured and wasn't playing, they stood by me and kept me as a bowling consultant and allowed me to continue rehab,” Rumman recalled.

“I had decided that whatever wicket I take, I won’t celebrate in respect. So, after taking’s Shadab’s wicket, I just rose my hands and refrained from traditional celebration,” he said.

The fast bowler added that he remained professionally committed to Multan Sultans throughout the match and his emotional attachment with Islamabad was something different to that.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Why didn't Rumman Raees celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket?

PSL 2022: Why didn't Rumman Raees celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket?
PSL 2022 points table: Multan Sultans on top after winning all four matches

PSL 2022 points table: Multan Sultans on top after winning all four matches
PSL 2022: Shadab Khan's 91 goes in vain as Multan Sultans trump Islamabad United

PSL 2022: Shadab Khan's 91 goes in vain as Multan Sultans trump Islamabad United
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Video of David Willey, Anwar Ali's amazing catch

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Video of David Willey, Anwar Ali's amazing catch
PSL 2022: Asif Ali appointed Islamabad United's vice-captain

PSL 2022: Asif Ali appointed Islamabad United's vice-captain
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20