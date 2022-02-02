PSL 2022: Here's why Rumman Raees didn't celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket

Photo –PCB

KARACHI: PSL team Multan Sultans fast bowler Rumman Raees set a new example of respect and sportsmanship when he refrained from celebrating a crucial wicket during the match against his former team Islamabad United at Karachi’s National Stadium.



Rumman remained with Islamabad United for six seasons after being picked as an emerging player in the inaugural edition of the tournament. He was named vice captain of the franchise in 2017. The fast bowler also led the side in two matches in 2018.

But this time Rumman isn't in red. Instead, he’s donning Multan Sultan’s jersey in PSL 7, but his love and respect for the former team is unaffected and he showed that respect by not celebrating the traditional way after taking the crucial wicket of Shadab Khan at an important stage of the match.

Rumman confirmed to Geo News that he had decided before the match that in respect of his previous team, he will not celebrate the wicket.

“Today, I was against a team which kept me for six years. I started as [an] emerging player, got appointed vice captain, also led the side and then when I was injured and wasn't playing, they stood by me and kept me as a bowling consultant and allowed me to continue rehab,” Rumman recalled.

“I had decided that whatever wicket I take, I won’t celebrate in respect. So, after taking’s Shadab’s wicket, I just rose my hands and refrained from traditional celebration,” he said.

The fast bowler added that he remained professionally committed to Multan Sultans throughout the match and his emotional attachment with Islamabad was something different to that.