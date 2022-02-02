PSL 2022: Formidable Qalandars look to tame Yellow Storm in clash today

Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars to face Wahab Riaz's Peshawar Zalmi today at National Stadium Karachi at 7:30pm. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will clash in what could be a tough game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium Karachi today. The game starts at 7:30pm.

Both sides have won one match each after playing two games each.

Zalmi are expected to get a boost in their batting as their hard-hitting batsman Hazratullah Zazai has recovered from COVID-19 and attended a training session on Tuesday.

Zazai shot to fame in PSL when he played a few stunning knocks last year in the Abu Dhabi leg. It is not yet confirmed whether he will be picked for today’s game against Lahore. If picked, he can turn the tables in no time as he is a dangerous hitter.

Zalmi started the season in an impressive way when they whacked Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their opener. Zalmi chased the 191-run target after losing five wickets with Shoaib Malik scoring an unbeaten 48.

All rounder Hussain Talat scored 52. A glimpse of aggression was also seen in that match from Bannu-born young slogger Yasir Khan who struck 30 off just 12 balls and left an early impression on his debut while opening the innings.

Tom-Kohler Cadmore also contributed 22. Earlier, Sameen Gul (2-41) and leggie Usman Qadir (2-20) bowled well to restrict Gladiators to 190-4. Sohail Khan remained expensive in that game.

However, in the second show Zalmi were demolished by Islamabad United. Zalmi rode on the batting heroics from Sherfane Rutherford (70*) to post 168-6. United chased the target after losing just one wicket.

Zalmi need to put in their best in the bowling department, having some big names like Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz and Hussain Talat, besides having Pat Brown and Usman Qadir, who is doing a good job with the leather.



Zalmi’s pacemen will have to raise their game if they are to beat tough sides. Shoaib Malik is doing a great job with the bat and so is Rutherford who has shown his form and was timing the ball very well in the previous game.

The status of Kamran Akmal and Arshad Iqbal is not yet known. Both had tested positive for COVID-19 and were partially replaced by Imam-ul-Haq and Ammad Butt.

After losing to Multan Sultans in their first game, Lahore Qalandars made a smart fightback when they downed Karachi Kings by six wickets. So far, Lahore has mostly depended on Fakhar Zaman in their batting as the left-handed opener is in sublime touch and has already played two major innings.

In the first game against Multan Fakhar scored 76 while in the second outing against Kings Fakhar hammered 106, his first century of the event, and second of his T20 career.

Upper Dir-born Kamran Ghulam after playing a good knock of 43 against Multan fell cheaply against Kings when he failed to beat the mid-wicket fielder. Mohammad Hafeez also seems to be out of touch and so far has not exhibited the timing which is expected of him. Samit Patel did well in the victory against Kings by scoring an unbeaten 18-ball 26 which helped his side achieve the target in the final over.

David Wiese also looks in good touch with the bat. Abdullah Shafique is yet to play a major knock after taking a good start in the opening slot.

Lahore Qalandars have the most capable bowling combination, having the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mirpur-born right-armer Zaman Khan, Afghan leggie Rashid Khan, David Wiese and Hafeez.

Rashid remained economical in his first two games, finishing with 1-24 and 1-28 in his quotas of four overs each. It is expected that he will trouble Zalmi’s batting line-up in today’s show.

The importance of winning the toss has been nullified as after six successful chases Multan Sultans on Monday defended a 175-run target against Quetta Gladiators, winning the game by six runs.

Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi will supervise the match while Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire, Imtiaz Iqbal the fourth umpire and Roshan Mahanama the match referee.

Originally published in The News