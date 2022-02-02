PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 2

National Stadium Karachi. — Twitter/@DSBcricket

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is moving forward in full swing and is almost about to complete its first leg.

2017-champions Peshawar Zalmi will take on formidable Lahore Qalandars today at the National Stadium Karachi at 7:30pm.

Qalandars are placed on the fourth position of the points table with two points to their name as they have won one game from the two they have played so far.

Meanwhile, Zalmi at fifth position of the points table with two points as they have also won one game from the two they have played.