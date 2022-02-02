Analysis: Why Sarfaraz Ahmed is 'frustrated' and how it will affect Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed. — Twitter/File

Sarfaraz Ahmed has once again been surrounded by controversies since Quetta Gladiators lost to Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



David Willey's last over wickets and Shan Masood's 88-run knock sealed the deal for the Multan Sultans in their Monday match against the Quetta Gladiators, which triggered the emotions of the “frustrated” captain.

Cricket lovers were quick to point out the mistakes of the skipper, going after how volatile his emotions seemed on the field.

Some fans pointed out that Sarfaraz doesn’t listen to bowlers on field placements, highlighting that he did this with Naseem Shah during their clash against the Sultans.

Others were also vocal, saying the captain loses his mind and screams at bowlers when they do not perform according to his wishes, and all of this is heard through the stumps mic.



Is it really the case that Sarfaraz doesn't let anyone interfere in his captaincy and can't stop scolding bowlers over their choices?

Gladiators’ fans feel that it is because of the skipper that the team isn’t performing well.

Here we take a look at Sarfaraz’s emotional rollercoaster ride.

What is the reason behind this behaviour?

Sarfaraz started getting vocal last year.

Even though he was slightly vocal previously as well, his remarks back then were more optimistic and encouraging compared to the ones he makes now.

He used to appreciate players when he was the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team. However, since last year’s PSL, his frustration on the field has increased — and frankly, nobody likes this behaviour.

In the last match, it was seen that Naseem Shah was pleading with him to change fielders’ placement but he did not pay heed to what the bowler had to say.

This is all frustrating for him because the team as a whole and individual players are unable to perform well. Meanwhile, the skipper is also out of the national team despite being a part of it on paper.

Sarfaraz is unable to deal with the pressures which lead him to be a “frustrated soul” as Twitterati like to call him.

Will Sarfaraz's anger impact Gladiators performance?

Sarfaraz should remember that his aggressive behaviour will impact the performance of his team as the players feel humiliated because of the constant aggression.

Sarfaraz should also keep in mind that fast bowlers are already very aggressive and his anger can irritate and dishearten competitive players like Naseem Shah.

What is the reaction of team management?

Sarfaraz is a star in front of the management and while they encourage him, they will also revisit their decision to keep him on as captain after hearing complaints from the players and receiving criticism on social media.