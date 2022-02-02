Analysis: Why Sarfaraz Ahmed is 'frustrated' and how it will affect Quetta Gladiators

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Analysis: Why Sarfaraz Ahmed is 'frustrated' and how it will affect Quetta Gladiators

By
Sohail Imran

Time Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Quetta Gladiators skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed. — Twitter/File
Quetta Gladiators skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed. — Twitter/File

Sarfaraz Ahmed has once again been surrounded by controversies since Quetta Gladiators lost to Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

David Willey's last over wickets and Shan Masood's 88-run knock sealed the deal for the Multan Sultans in their Monday match against the Quetta Gladiators, which triggered the emotions of the “frustrated” captain.

Cricket lovers were quick to point out the mistakes of the skipper, going after how volatile his emotions seemed on the field.

Some fans pointed out that Sarfaraz doesn’t listen to bowlers on field placements, highlighting that he did this with Naseem Shah during their clash against the Sultans.

Others were also vocal, saying the captain loses his mind and screams at bowlers when they do not perform according to his wishes, and all of this is heard through the stumps mic.

Is it really the case that Sarfaraz doesn't let anyone interfere in his captaincy and can't stop scolding bowlers over their choices?

Gladiators’ fans feel that it is because of the skipper that the team isn’t performing well.

Here we take a look at Sarfaraz’s emotional rollercoaster ride.

What is the reason behind this behaviour?

Sarfaraz started getting vocal last year.

Even though he was slightly vocal previously as well, his remarks back then were more optimistic and encouraging compared to the ones he makes now.

He used to appreciate players when he was the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team. However, since last year’s PSL, his frustration on the field has increased — and frankly, nobody likes this behaviour.

In the last match, it was seen that Naseem Shah was pleading with him to change fielders’ placement but he did not pay heed to what the bowler had to say.

This is all frustrating for him because the team as a whole and individual players are unable to perform well. Meanwhile, the skipper is also out of the national team despite being a part of it on paper.

Sarfaraz is unable to deal with the pressures which lead him to be a “frustrated soul” as Twitterati like to call him.

Will Sarfaraz's anger impact Gladiators performance?

Sarfaraz should remember that his aggressive behaviour will impact the performance of his team as the players feel humiliated because of the constant aggression.

Sarfaraz should also keep in mind that fast bowlers are already very aggressive and his anger can irritate and dishearten competitive players like Naseem Shah.

What is the reaction of team management?

Sarfaraz is a star in front of the management and while they encourage him, they will also revisit their decision to keep him on as captain after hearing complaints from the players and receiving criticism on social media.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

