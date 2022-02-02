Lahore finalises PSL 2022 security plan

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Sports Desk

Lahore finalises PSL 2022 security plan

By
Sports Desk

Time Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Policemen stand guard outside the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 26, 2022, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. Photo: AFP
  • Cabinet Committee on Law and Order approves final security plan for second leg of PSL 2022, starting in Lahore from Feb 10.
  • Raja Basharat says PSL players and officials will be given status of stated guests.
  • Says authorities will rehearse security plan on February 4 and 6.

LAHORE: The security plan for the upcoming matches under the second leg of the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was finalised during the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, The News has reported.

The meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, was attended by provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimoor Bhatti and senior civil and police officers.

During the meeting, Basharat said that the PSL players and officials will be given the status of stated guests in the city.

Related items

"A final rehearsal will be held by the Lahore district administration and police ahead of the matches on February 4 and 6," the minister said, adding that the security plan will be enforced in the city from February 7.

He directed the authorities concerned to make sure that the CCTV cameras in the surroundings of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and parking areas are fully operational during the PSL matches.

Lahore will host will host 19 PSL matches including the playoffs, starting February 10.

Moreover, the meeting also approved special powers to special price magistrates.

Basharat directed that all price magistrates should ensure implementation of govt price lists. He said that the deputy commissioners should regularly monitor the performance of price magistrates.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

