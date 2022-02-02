Lahore finalises PSL 2022 security plan

Policemen stand guard outside the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 26, 2022, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. Photo: AFP

Cabinet Committee on Law and Order approves final security plan for second leg of PSL 2022, starting in Lahore from Feb 10.

Raja Basharat says PSL players and officials will be given status of stated guests.

Says authorities will rehearse security plan on February 4 and 6.

LAHORE: The security plan for the upcoming matches under the second leg of the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was finalised during the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, The News has reported.



The meeting, chaired by Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, was attended by provincial ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimoor Bhatti and senior civil and police officers.

During the meeting, Basharat said that the PSL players and officials will be given the status of stated guests in the city.

"A final rehearsal will be held by the Lahore district administration and police ahead of the matches on February 4 and 6," the minister said, adding that the security plan will be enforced in the city from February 7.



He directed the authorities concerned to make sure that the CCTV cameras in the surroundings of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and parking areas are fully operational during the PSL matches.

Lahore will host will host 19 PSL matches including the playoffs, starting February 10.

Moreover, the meeting also approved special powers to special price magistrates.

Basharat directed that all price magistrates should ensure implementation of govt price lists. He said that the deputy commissioners should regularly monitor the performance of price magistrates.