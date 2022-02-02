PSL 2022: Video of fan donning top cricketing nations' jerseys goes viral

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Video of fan donning top cricketing nations' jerseys goes viral

By
Sports Desk

Time Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

KARACHI: When it comes to their passion for the game, Pakistani cricket enthusiasts never cease to astonish crowds. As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues to deliver some high-octane and exhilarating matches, the mood in the stadium is also getting exuberant with every passing match.

During Tuesday's match between the Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, a fan was seen donning jerseys from most of the main cricketing nations at the same time.

While the thrilling clash between the United and Sultans was underway, a boy in the stands began removing the jerseys he was wearing of the major cricket-playing countries one by one, which immediately drew the attention of the camera and the spectators.

After a video of the "jersey boy" went viral on the internet, ESPNcricinfo tweeted, "Nothing beats the PSL."

"There was a fan who was wearing shirts from all of the major cricketing nations at the same time!" #PSL2022"

Earlier, a youth was caught on camera getting his groove on from the stands to the PSL 7 anthem during an Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi match at the National Stadium Karachi.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, people around the young man looked quite amused as he swayed to the beat confidently.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 2

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 2
PSL 2022: Formidable Qalandars look to tame Yellow Storm in clash today

PSL 2022: Formidable Qalandars look to tame Yellow Storm in clash today
PSL 2022: Here's why Rumman Raees didn't celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket

PSL 2022: Here's why Rumman Raees didn't celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket
PSL 2022: Why didn't Rumman Raees celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket?

PSL 2022: Why didn't Rumman Raees celebrate Shadab Khan's wicket?
PSL 2022 points table: Multan Sultans on top after winning all four matches

PSL 2022 points table: Multan Sultans on top after winning all four matches
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

