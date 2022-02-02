PSL 2022: Video of fan donning top cricketing nations' jerseys goes viral

KARACHI: When it comes to their passion for the game, Pakistani cricket enthusiasts never cease to astonish crowds. As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues to deliver some high-octane and exhilarating matches, the mood in the stadium is also getting exuberant with every passing match.



During Tuesday's match between the Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, a fan was seen donning jerseys from most of the main cricketing nations at the same time.

While the thrilling clash between the United and Sultans was underway, a boy in the stands began removing the jerseys he was wearing of the major cricket-playing countries one by one, which immediately drew the attention of the camera and the spectators.

After a video of the "jersey boy" went viral on the internet, ESPNcricinfo tweeted, "Nothing beats the PSL."

"There was a fan who was wearing shirts from all of the major cricketing nations at the same time!" #PSL2022"

Earlier, a youth was caught on camera getting his groove on from the stands to the PSL 7 anthem during an Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi match at the National Stadium Karachi.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, people around the young man looked quite amused as he swayed to the beat confidently.