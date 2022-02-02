PSL 2022: Skipper Shadab Khan gives United pat on the back after loss against Sultans

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Skipper Shadab Khan gives United pat on the back after loss against Sultans

By
Sports Desk

Time Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Islamabad United all-rounder Hassan Ali ca be seen consoling skipper Shadab Khan after the team lost the match against Multan Sultans at National Stadium Karachi on February 1, 2022. — Twitter/@RealHa55an
Islamabad United all-rounder Hassan Ali ca be seen consoling skipper Shadab Khan after the team lost the match against Multan Sultans at National Stadium Karachi on February 1, 2022. — Twitter/@RealHa55an

Islamabad United players were heartbroken after their 20-run defeat to Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last night.

While skipper Shadab Khan played a sensational inning and scored 91 runs off 42 balls, Sultans bowling attack cruised Multan to the top of the points table.

Though disappointed with the defeat, the skipper commended the team for fighting till the end and performing well.

“I am proud of the way [Islamabad United] fought till the last moments of the match,” he wrote on Twitter.

Shadab further added: “This is our team, we win together, we learn from losses together. We will work hard on the mistakes we made. #UnitedWeWin”

Meanwhile, like always, Shadab’s best friend Hassan Ali, who was seen consoling the skipper last night at the stadium, also took to his Twitter to acknowledge his phenomenal batting against Sultans.

Kaptaan winning or losing is part [and] parcel of the game it was a treat to watch you play today, we got your back... #UnitedWeWin,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture with the skipper.

Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United in an intense match by 20 runs, continuing their unbeaten streak 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

