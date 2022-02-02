PSL 2022: Skipper Shadab Khan gives United pat on the back after loss against Sultans

Islamabad United all-rounder Hassan Ali ca be seen consoling skipper Shadab Khan after the team lost the match against Multan Sultans at National Stadium Karachi on February 1, 2022. — Twitter/@RealHa55an

Islamabad United players were heartbroken after their 20-run defeat to Multan Sultans in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) last night.



While skipper Shadab Khan played a sensational inning and scored 91 runs off 42 balls, Sultans bowling attack cruised Multan to the top of the points table.

Though disappointed with the defeat, the skipper commended the team for fighting till the end and performing well.

“I am proud of the way [Islamabad United] fought till the last moments of the match,” he wrote on Twitter.



Shadab further added: “This is our team, we win together, we learn from losses together. We will work hard on the mistakes we made. #UnitedWeWin”

Meanwhile, like always, Shadab’s best friend Hassan Ali, who was seen consoling the skipper last night at the stadium, also took to his Twitter to acknowledge his phenomenal batting against Sultans.

“Kaptaan winning or losing is part [and] parcel of the game it was a treat to watch you play today, we got your back... #UnitedWeWin,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture with the skipper.

Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United in an intense match by 20 runs, continuing their unbeaten streak