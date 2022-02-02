PSL 2022: Six English players arrive in Karachi

(L-R) Jason Roy, Chris Jordan, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Saqib Mahmood, and James Vince — Twitter/AFP/File

Six more English cricketers reached Karachi on Wednesday to participate in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



England T20 squad members James Vince, Jason Roy, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Harry Brook and Phil Salt arrived today after the end of the West Indies series.

Quetta Gladiators manager Azam Khan told Geo News that James Vince has tested negative for COVID-19 and will join his squad in the practice session today at the Moin Khan Academy.

Jason Roy — who is also a part of the Gladiators squad — will join the team after completing three-day isolation.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings will have an improved bowling attack in the upcoming matches as Chris Jordan has also landed, who will also complete three days isolation before joining his struggling team.



Apart from that, Lahore Qalandars' Phil Salt and Harry Brook will also be available to the team after completing the mandatory three-day quarantine.

All of these players were part of England's squad for the West Indies series, which the West Indies won by 3-2.