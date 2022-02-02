Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head

Lahore Qalandars Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz at National Stadium Karachi. — PCB/File

Formidable Lahore Qalandars are eyeing their second victory of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Peshawar Zalmi today in the ninth match of the season.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Qalandars are currently placed on the fourth position at the points table with two points to their name as they have won of the two matches they've played.

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi are placed on the fifth position. They have also won one game of the two they have played.

So far, Zalmi and Qalandars have faced each other 13 times in PSL and according to stats, Zalmi have the upper hand as they pocketed victories in eight matches while Qalandars have won only five.

In National Stadium Karachi, Lahore Qalandars have dominated Peshawar Zalmi as they won the two matches played at the venue.



In the ongoing edition, Qalandars have played two games so far in which they overwhelmed Karachi Kings; however, lost the match against Multan Sultans.

Meanwhile, Zalmi won match against Quetta Gladiators; however, Islamabad United tamed the Yellow Storm.

Possible Playing XI:

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Pat Brown

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.