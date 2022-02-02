PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi with the match referee at the toss at National Stadium Karachi. — PCB

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars after winning the toss in match number nine of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium Karachi today.

Both sides have won one match each after playing two games each.

Zalmi have gotten to a boost in their batting as their hard-hitting batsman Hazratullah Zazai has recovered from COVID-19 and joined the team.

Zalmi started the season in an impressive way when they whacked Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their opener. Zalmi chased the 191-run target after losing five wickets with Shoaib Malik scoring an unbeaten 48.

However, in the second show, Zalmi were demolished by Islamabad United. Zalmi rode on the batting heroics of Sherfane Rutherford (70*) to post 168-6. But United chased the target after losing just one wicket.

After being defeated by Multan Sultans in their first game, Qalandars made a smart fightback when they downed Karachi Kings by six wickets. So far, Lahore has mostly depended on Fakhar Zaman in their batting as the left-handed opener is in sublime touch and has already played two major innings.

Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi will supervise the match while Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire, Imtiaz Iqbal the fourth umpire and Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

The match will begin at 7:30pm.



Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi:

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, SE Rutherford, BCJ Cutting, Wahab Riaz (C), Arish Ali, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), D Foxcroft, D Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan