PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 02 2022
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

Web Desk

Time Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi with the match referee at the toss at National Stadium Karachi. — PCB
Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi with the match referee at the toss at National Stadium Karachi. — PCB

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi opted to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars after winning the toss in match number nine of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium Karachi today.

Both sides have won one match each after playing two games each.

Zalmi have gotten to a boost in their batting as their hard-hitting batsman Hazratullah Zazai has recovered from COVID-19 and joined the team.

Zalmi started the season in an impressive way when they whacked Quetta Gladiators by five wickets in their opener. Zalmi chased the 191-run target after losing five wickets with Shoaib Malik scoring an unbeaten 48.

However, in the second show, Zalmi were demolished by Islamabad United. Zalmi rode on the batting heroics of Sherfane Rutherford (70*) to post 168-6. But United chased the target after losing just one wicket.

After being defeated by Multan Sultans in their first game, Qalandars made a smart fightback when they downed Karachi Kings by six wickets. So far, Lahore has mostly depended on Fakhar Zaman in their batting as the left-handed opener is in sublime touch and has already played two major innings.

Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi will supervise the match while Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire, Imtiaz Iqbal the fourth umpire and Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

The match will begin at 7:30pm. 

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi:

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, SE Rutherford, BCJ Cutting, Wahab Riaz (C), Arish Ali, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), D Foxcroft, D Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Live updates of the match will be available below the line. 

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

SCORECARD

Lahore Qalandars  10/0   ( 1.0 OVERS)

LIVE SCORE

Lahore Qalandars 10/0 in 1.0 (RR: 10.00) | Peshawar Zalmi: Yet to bat
  • 0.6
    Shoaib Malik to Abdullah Shafiq: 2 runs.
    Cur RR: 10.00
    10/0 in 1.0
  • 0.5
    Shoaib Malik to Fakhar Zaman: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 9.60
    8/0 in 0.5
  • 0.4
    Shoaib Malik to Abdullah Shafiq: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 10.50
    7/0 in 0.4
  • 0.3
    Shoaib Malik to Fakhar Zaman: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 12.00
    6/0 in 0.3
  • 0.2
    Shoaib Malik to Fakhar Zaman: FOUR.
    Cur RR: 15.00
    5/0 in 0.2
  • 0.1
    Shoaib Malik to Abdullah Shafiq: 1 run.
    Cur RR: 6.00
    1/0 in 0.1
PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

