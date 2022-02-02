PSL 2022: Ramiz Raja responds to little fan who was denied entry into national stadium

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Live

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 02 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Ramiz Raja responds to little fan who was denied entry into national stadium

By
Sports Desk

Time Wednesday Feb 02, 2022

Ramiz Raja (Left) and Hamza Faraz (Right). — Twitter
Ramiz Raja (Left) and Hamza Faraz (Right). — Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja addressed the complaint of an 11-year-old cricket fan, Mohammad Hamza Faraz, who was denied entry into the National Stadium Karachi to watch Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 matches for being under the age of 12.

In a viral video, the little fan expressed his disappointment with the decision and said: "Sir Ramiz Raja, my name is Mohammad Hamza Faraz and I am 11 years old. Today, we have come to watch the match [at the National Stadium] but we are being stopped from entering," Hamza said.

"So, my question is, will we be allowed to enter on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays? If we are allowed, it's good, and if we are not, what's the use of PSL?" Hamza questioned.

Taking notice of the viral video, Raja responded: "Dear Hamza, I have seen your video, I can understand your feelings. Your love for PSL in that video is visible. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 protocols, children under the age of 12 are not allowed."

"It's really unfortunate because, in the normal circumstances, you would have been allowed to witness the match. It's very true that the league is for the children, so they can get the chance to see their heroes. I understand your feeling and I have talked to the institutions to create a gap and allow the U12s as well to witness the match. But rules are rules, it's tough, but I really appreciate your passion," Raja stressed.

"That's why I decided to have a direct conversation with you [Hamza]. All the best, I hope you are watching the matches on television and I also hope that in the future you would go on to become a great cricketer as well," Raja concluded.  

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

