PSL 7: South African all-rounder Dean Fox sets eyes on trophy for Lahore Qalandars

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 7: South African all-rounder Dean Fox sets eyes on trophy for Lahore Qalandars

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Feb 03, 2022

PSL 7: South African all-rounder Dean Fox sets eyes on trophy for Lahore Qalandars

  • South African all-rounder Dean Foxcroft talks about PSL 2022 experience. 
  • Dean Foxcroft says this is his first time in Pakistan and he absolutely loves it.
  • Lahore Qalandars player says sharing a dressing room with the likes of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf is a great learning opportunity for him.

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ young South African all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has set his eyes on learning skills and developing his game during his maiden stint of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a video released by Lahore Qalandars, the 23-year-old cricketer, who is now playing domestic cricket in New Zealand, said that sharing a dressing room with the likes of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf is a great learning opportunity for him.

“The main thing is, I'm still pretty young 23, 24 years old now. And I just want to learn here. We got the world’s best player of the year, Shaheen Afridi, we have got Rashid Khan, we have got Wiese, we got Patel, Haris Rauf, all these guys play all around the world and for me as a youngster I just want to learn from what they have experienced in the past couple of years and also develop my game,” he said.

“For me, it’s just learning and learning. And, when I get opportunities, I just take it and hopefully I can contribute to the team and give us a trophy at the end of the competition,” he mentioned.

Dean represented South Africa’s U19 team and was a member of South Africa’s squad in the 2016 U19 World Cup. He is now pursing his career in New Zealand and playing domestic cricket.

PSL7 is his maiden stint in the league and he’s already impressed with the arrangements in Pakistan.

“This is my first time in Pakistan and I absolutely love it. I think the security is looking after us really well. Yeah, I think just everyone in the environment is quite nice, quite friendly. Now, it’s been a great experience so far. And I’m looking forward to the tournament further,” he said.

“I've heard a lot about the Lahore Qalandars and the Lahore Qalandars family. And I think the fans is a big part of it. That’s why we play with the heart and we play for the family and stuff. So yeah, I’ve been following for quite a few years now. And I think the Lahore Qalandars is one of the most popular franchises in the PSL. It’s a privilege to play for them as well,” he mentioned about playing for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League.

The youngster added that the standard of competition looks very high from the day he landed here.

“It is well organized, well managed. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Pakistan Super League, haven’t been to IPL but so far I give a 10 out of 10 to PSL. I think its awesome competition and I'm just looking forward to the competition further on,” he said.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman, bowlers help Lahore Qalandars secure 29-run win over Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2022: Fakhar Zaman, bowlers help Lahore Qalandars secure 29-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2022: Ramiz Raja responds to little fan who was denied entry into national stadium

PSL 2022: Ramiz Raja responds to little fan who was denied entry into national stadium
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head
PSL 2022: Six English players arrive in Karachi

PSL 2022: Six English players arrive in Karachi
Lahore finalises PSL 2022 security plan

Lahore finalises PSL 2022 security plan
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20