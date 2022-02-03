PSL 7: South African all-rounder Dean Fox sets eyes on trophy for Lahore Qalandars

South African all-rounder Dean Foxcroft talks about PSL 2022 experience.

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ young South African all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has set his eyes on learning skills and developing his game during his maiden stint of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a video released by Lahore Qalandars, the 23-year-old cricketer, who is now playing domestic cricket in New Zealand, said that sharing a dressing room with the likes of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf is a great learning opportunity for him.

“The main thing is, I'm still pretty young 23, 24 years old now. And I just want to learn here. We got the world’s best player of the year, Shaheen Afridi, we have got Rashid Khan, we have got Wiese, we got Patel, Haris Rauf, all these guys play all around the world and for me as a youngster I just want to learn from what they have experienced in the past couple of years and also develop my game,” he said.

“For me, it’s just learning and learning. And, when I get opportunities, I just take it and hopefully I can contribute to the team and give us a trophy at the end of the competition,” he mentioned.

Dean represented South Africa’s U19 team and was a member of South Africa’s squad in the 2016 U19 World Cup. He is now pursing his career in New Zealand and playing domestic cricket.

PSL7 is his maiden stint in the league and he’s already impressed with the arrangements in Pakistan.

“This is my first time in Pakistan and I absolutely love it. I think the security is looking after us really well. Yeah, I think just everyone in the environment is quite nice, quite friendly. Now, it’s been a great experience so far. And I’m looking forward to the tournament further,” he said.

“I've heard a lot about the Lahore Qalandars and the Lahore Qalandars family. And I think the fans is a big part of it. That’s why we play with the heart and we play for the family and stuff. So yeah, I’ve been following for quite a few years now. And I think the Lahore Qalandars is one of the most popular franchises in the PSL. It’s a privilege to play for them as well,” he mentioned about playing for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League.

The youngster added that the standard of competition looks very high from the day he landed here.

“It is well organized, well managed. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Pakistan Super League, haven’t been to IPL but so far I give a 10 out of 10 to PSL. I think its awesome competition and I'm just looking forward to the competition further on,” he said.