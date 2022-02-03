PSL 2022: Imad Wasim confident of Karachi Kings' powerful comeback

Senior all-rounder and former Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim. Photo: Provided by the author of this story

Imad Wasim says 'it is not over yet' for Karachi Kings despite three back-to-back defeats in PSL 7.

Says players are hurt but Kings will make a comeback in tournament.

Says team still has seven more games left to prove itself.

Senior all-rounder and former Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim has expressed confidence in the squad despite three back-to-back flops in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that the Kings will make a strong comeback in the tournament.



Karachi Kings started their PSL campaign with a defeat against Multan Sultans and went on being trounced by Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in the next two matches. The Kings will try their luck against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Imad, who was replaced by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to lead Karachi Kings this PSL season, believes that it is not yet over.

"The players are hurt [by the defeats] but the team will make a comeback in the tournament," he said in a conversation with Geo News.

"The overall environment in the dressing room is good with a good coaching staff and players backing each other."

The cricketer said that the Kings still have seven more games left so the team will give its best in the remaining matches to prove itself.

Referring to the Sultans who didn't start off well in the previous edition of the PSL, Imad said that the Kings have Sultans as a motivation as they made a powerful comeback in the second leg of PSL 6 and lifted the trophy ultimately.

According to Imad, one good performance can bring the spark and things can be changed.

He insisted that the team shouldn’t panic. Instead, they should focus on learning from mistakes and do well in games to come.

When asked, the cricketer said that Babar always respects his opinions and they have excellent terms.

“We made our debuts together so we know each other very well. He always respects my opinion, both in Karachi Kings and Pakistan team,” Imad said.

The all-rounder added that he has contributing to the team's collective success in mind, rather than becoming the top scorer or top wicket-taker.

“I want to do what is useful for my team which is, things that can help it win the matches and do well in the tournament. Apart from that, I’ve developed some bowling varieties and I want to improve my skills during the tournament as well,” he said.

Talking about team Pakistan’s performance, Imad said that head coach Saqlain Mushtaq had motivated the players in a very different way during the T20 World Cup 2021 and he holds a big credit for the team's performance in the tournament.

He said that the way Men in Green are playing, they can do wonders in the next world cup as well.

“The way players are performing and the way everyone is backing each other, I can firmly say that if we continue to play like this, we’ll surely do well in the next T20 world cup in Australia."

The cricketer concluded by sharing views on what he considers the best thing about the national squad and said that everyone has got each other's back and is gelled together as a single unit.

"Babar is getting maturer in his batting and captaincy with every passing day and, so we are gelled," he added.