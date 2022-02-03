PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 3

Logos of all six franchises of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter

KARACHI: Cricket has become the talk of town as sports lovers enjoy the action-packed entertainment that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is providing them with.

Two-time PSL champions Islamabad United will take on 2019-champions Quetta Gladiators today at the National Stadium Karachi at 7:30pm.

United stand at third position of the points table with two points as they have won one of the two games they have played so far.



Meanwhile, Gladiators stand at fourth position of the points table with two points as they have won the one out of the three games played in the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL.