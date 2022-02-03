Geo Super launches PSL game

With Pakistan Super League (PSL) moving forward in full swing, cricket enthusiasts eagerly wait for a match everyday.



This is the time of year when cricket lovers are seen enjoying the matches cheering and betting on their favourite team.

To boost the excitement, Pakistan’s favourite sports channel Geo Super has brought an opportunity for its super fans to earn cash prizes, up to Rs200,000, by sitting at home.



To participate, visit Geo super’s website (Geosuper.tv/contest) and predict daily outcome of PSL 2022 match.





Winning criteria

Participants will have to answer five questions to make a prediction. It is pertinent to mention here that every correct answer carries 10 points.

The contest will expire half an hour before the toss and a new one will appear.

Here is the break up of the cash prizes that can be won by the top five fans of the tournament:

1st Position: Rs100,000

2nd Position: Rs50,000

3rd Position: Rs25,000

4th Position: Rs15,000

5th Position: Rs10,000

The more the cumulative points, the higher the winning chances.

The leaderboard will be updated after each match indicating the top contestants. The winners will be selected based on the highest points accumulated at the end of the PSL 2022.

This competition has been powered by IMM Fun.