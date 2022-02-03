PSL’s weekly roundup: Is Multan Sultan the team to beat this season?

Multan Sultans - PSL. Photo: ESPNcricinfo

We are just eight games into the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and have already witnessed: the highest run chase in the league’s history, the formula of win the toss win the match at the National Stadium Karachi being dismantled, batters hitting Tik Tok super fours and Osaka power hits, a slow left-arm part-timer taking wickets for fun, crazy dance moves in the stadium, nail-biters and high voltage action.

At the moment, four teams are tied at 2 points each. While the United, Gladiators, Qalandars and Zalmi are sandwiched between table-toppers Multan Sultans (8 points) and a yet-to-get-off-the-mark, Karachi Kings (0 points).

The defending champions kicked off their PSL 7 campaign from where they left last season; four wins out of 4 for Multan Sultans, and till now they are the only team to have defended successfully, not once but twice in two nights. They are comfortably sitting at the top of the table with 8 points.

It seems the ICC men’s T20I cricketer of the year, Mohammad Rizwan, can do no wrong, be it his batting or his captaincy; everything has been on point so far.

In the tournament opener, Multan humbled Karachi Kings by 7 wickets. The ever so young Imran Tahir starred with the ball, taking 3 for 16 while Mohammad Rizwan hit yet another fifty to help his team chase down 125.

In their next match, they pulled off the highest successful run chase in PSL history.

Lahore Qalandars set a target of 207; with a bowling attack comprising the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf, Lahore still found a way to end up on the losing side. Khushdil Shah smashed 18 off 4 in the last over to seal the deal. Fifties from Mohammad Rizwan (69 off 42) and Shan Masood (83 off 50) ensured their team was always on track to complete the record chase.

In their next two games, Rizwan and co showed how toss is not the only deciding factor to win games at the National Stadium.

Multan Sultans

In back to back nights, Multan Sultans defended 174 and 217 against Quetta Gladiators and the batting-heavy Islamabad United, respectively. Both these matches were a nail-biter; Khushdil Shah, a slow left-arm part-timer has proved to be a trump card for his team. He already has 9 wickets to his name and is sitting at the top of the leading wicket-takers chart, he is donning the maroon Fazal Mahmood cap.

Multan are the only team till now to have won matches despite losing the toss and being put into bat first. Still early days in the tournament but Multan Sultans’ already look the team to beat this season.

They have an in-form batting line-up; from anchormen to power-hitters, all bases are covered. Shan Masood’s golden run with the bat (240 runs in 4 innings at a strike-rate of 152.86) earned him the Hanif Mohammad Cap and two player of the match awards. And, with the addition of Englishman David Willey, they have another match winner in their ranks.

Multan’s only concern could be their premium fast bowler and last season’s star, Shahnawaz Dahani’s dip in form. If he finds his mojo back, Rizwan’s side would become even more formidable.

While other teams had already played at least 1 match each, two times PSL champions, Islamabad United, did not get any game until the fourth day of the tournament. They are even donning a new pink kit this season. With 1 win from two, and two points, they are currently second on the points table.

Islamabad United

Islamabad aced their first test against Peshawar Zalmi: restricted them to 168, this target was never going to be challenging for their batting prowess. The opening duo of Alex Hales (82* off 54) and Paul Stirling (57 off 25) smashed bowlers all over the park and ensured the chase was done and dusted in no time.

United won by 9 wickets and 25 balls to spare, this gave their net run-rate a massive boost. They next faced Multan Sultans in what could already be coined as the clash of the tournament, it was a data v data special. United’s bowlers apart from captain Shadab Khan (0 for 29 in four), got hammered.

A partnership of 110 off 50 between Tim David and Rilee Rossouw helped Multan reach this year’s highest total of 217. In reply, United, despite keeping up with the required run-rate, could not contain wickets. It soon became a one man show with Shadab Khan hitting the bowlers like a man possessed. His courageous 91 off 42 went in vain, in the end his team fell short by 20 runs. Islamabad United will need to brush up their bowling strategy to improve their chances to win a third title. United will also be losing the Irishman Paul Stirling as he will be leaving for international duty after playing against Lahore Qalandars on February 5. He will be replaced by Liam Dawson who also bowls left-arm spin.

Not a like-for-like replacement, but United won’t mind Dawson providing them with more bowling variety. If their batting continues to fire, and their bowling tactics get a makeover, United would be right up there with Sultans.

Quetta Gladiators

Over to the Quetta Gladiators now, who have not enjoyed much success in the last two editions of the PSL, they did not make it to the play-offs on both occasions. This led to a squad overhaul this season. They have already played three matches and managed to squeeze in one win and lost two close encounters. With 2 points, Gladiators are third on the points table.

In their first match against Peshawar Zalmi an opening stand of 155 between Ahsan Ali (73 off 46) and the 20year old PSL debutant Will Smeed (97 off 62) impressed one and all. Quetta finished off with 190 for 4 but it did not prove to be enough in the end, they lost by 5 wickets. In their next match, the bowlers came back strongly against Karachi Kings. They knocked them over for just 113 runs. Naseem Shah starred with career best T20 figures of 5 for 20. Ahsan Ali hit another fifty to seal the deal for his team. In their third match, they were up against the defending champions Multan Sultans. In the previous season we saw Quetta defending a total to break the trend of chasing teams winning at NSK. It was Multan’s turn to return to favour this season. Despite late order heroics by Iftikhar Ahmed (30 off 13), Quetta fell short by 6 runs in pursuit of 175.

England’s star opener Jason Roy, James Vince and the one and only Shahid Afridi (who just recovered from covid-19) will soon be joining the Gladiators. Sir Vivian Richards will also be seen mentoring the players and his presence in the dugout will provide the much needed calmness. It will be interesting to see if captain Sarfraz Ahmed can motivate this bunch of players; a mixture of youth and experience and more importantly can he keep himself calm and composed during tense situations.

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars let go of the services of Sohail Akhar as a captain and named Shaheen Shah Afridi (the ICC cricketer of the year) as his successor. A new captain, a change in kit colours, red and black if you have not noticed already and a few new recruits in their team has injected a new life in the franchise. A loss at the hands of Multan and a win against arch-rivals Karachi Kings is a dream start by Lahore standard.

In their first match against Multan: despite putting up 206 for 5 on the board courtesy Fakhar Zman’s 76 off 35 and contributions by Kamran Ghulam (43 off 31) and the lower order, the bowlers failed to contain the opposition batters. The bowlers, however, did not disappoint against Karachi Kings, Shaheen, Haris and Rashid took 5 for 88 to help restrict Karachi to 170 for 7. Fakhar (106 off 60) took the onus upon himself to ensure his team did not falter in the chase, he smashed the first century of this season and his first in PSL as well. Samit Patel finished off the proceedings with an unbeaten 26 off 18. Lahore won by 6 wickets and 4 balls in hand.

With just 2 matches under his belt as a PSL captain, it will be a test of Shaheen’s character and ability to carry his team to the play-offs. Abdullah Shafique and Kamran Ghulam have strengthened Lahore’s batting, Phil Salt will be joining them soon as well.

Irrespective of how Lahore fares in the upcoming matches, it is safe to say there will be no shortage of entertainment, both on and off the field.

Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi were without their captain Wahab Riaz (out due to Covid-19) for the first match of this season, he took charge in the next match. Zalmi have won one, lost one so far and with two points and a net-run-rate of -1.052 sit second last on the points table.

Shoaib Malik led the team in their first match against Quetta Gladiators. Malik’s experience (48* off 32 including 4 sixes) and Hussain Talat’s quick-fire 52 off 29 ensured Zalmi chased down a stiff target of 192 against Sarfraz’ men. Zalmi’s emerging talent, Yasir Khan has impressed one and all with his power-hitting ability. The right-handed opener hit 30 off 12 to kick off his PSL career in style. Zalmi next faced a mighty Islamabad United. The batters only managed to post 168 for 6 in the alloted overs. Sherfane Rutherford starred with the bat, he scored a gutsy 70 off 46. Even with Wahab Riaz’ return to the side, the bowlers fell flat against the mighty opening duo of Alex Hales and Paul Stirling. Zalmi lost by 9 wickets.

Afghanistan's powerhouse batter, Hazratullah Zazai is available for selection for the upcoming matches. Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mehmood will also be joining Peshawar Zalmi’s squad, now that these guys are done with international duty. These are encouraging signs for the franchise.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings are the only team with a home advantage and also the only team to have lost all their matches so far. They have played three, lost three and no prizes for guessing sit at the bottom of the table with no points and a net-run-rate of -0.998, embarrassing to say the least. Babar Azam, Pakistan’s all format captain and the current ICC ODI cricketer of the year would not have imagined a start this horrible to his franchise captaincy stint.

All the expectations from the tournament opener were dampened by a lackluster batting display by Karachi Kings. They only managed 124 for 5 with the help of 43(31) from Sharjeel, an off-colour 23(29) from Babar’s bat and Joe Clarke chipping in with 26.

The chase by Multan was just a formality, Kings’ bowlers failed to leave any impact. Not that they could do much either. Babar lost the toss in the next match and again Karachi’s batting was blown away by Quetta’s Naseem Shah and co: they were knocked over for 113 in 17.3 overs. Babar’s 32 was the only saving grace, he kept on losing partners on the other end.

This match did see the return of their former captain and all-rounder Imad Wasim, his presence in the playing XI surely adds a lot of experience. In their third match, Karachi were up against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars. Nation Stadium Karachi was buzzing through the roof for this clash. Karachi were again put into bat, at least this time they scored a total worthy for a fight. 170 for 7 courtesy 60 off 39 from Sharjeel. Babar’s innings of 41 off 33 did not go down well with Karachi fans though. A firing Babar in the next game might just bring things back on track for the homeside (for now). The bowlers were clueless against Fakhar Zaman who single-handedly helped his team cross the line.

With Mohammad Amir fit and ready to return to this Karachi side, he will strengthen their bowling attack which looks flat at the moment. Chris Jordan will also be available. Karachi Kings, need to come up with better tactics and a fiery attitude if they want to turn things around for themselves this season.

Seven more matches in Karachi before the League moves to Lahore on February 10. Can other teams also find a way to defend totals at the Stadium like Multan Sultans did or will the trend to win the toss, win the match continue.

Agay dekh, agay dekh to find out.

Anam Nadeem is a sports writer. She tweets @anamnadeem