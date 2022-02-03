Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United: Head-to-head

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (L) and his Quetta Gladiators counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed addressing a press conference during PSL 2020. — AFP/File

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are eyeing their second victory of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against the Quetta Gladiators, who are hopeful after Shahid Afridi's inclusion in the squad, today in the 10th match of the season.

Two-time champions Islamabad United seems to be confident ahead of the clash as they aim to strengthen their position on the points table where they are currently standing at the third position with two points.



United have played two games so far in which they overwhelmed Peshawar Zalmi by nine wickets.

However, they couldn’t replicate a similar performance in their second game against undefeated Multan Sultans.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators are placed at the fourth position, also with two points. They have so far pocketed only one victory against Karachi Kings.



So far, 13 matches have been played between the two sides with Quetta Gladiators pocketing victories in seven matches and Islamabad United emerging victorious in six outings.

In Karachi, two games between the two sides have been played so far, with equal winning ratio.

Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators today at the National Stadium Karachi at 7:30pm.

Possible playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Mubasir Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange