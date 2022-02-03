PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi's message for Qalandars after last night's win

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 03 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi's message for Qalandars after last night's win

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Feb 03, 2022

Lahore Qalandars players celebrate after Wednesdays win in seventh edition of Pakistan Super League against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi. — PCB/File
Lahore Qalandars players celebrate after Wednesday's win in seventh edition of Pakistan Super League against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium Karachi. — PCB/File

Following Lahore Qalandars victory against Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs last night, skipper Shaheen Afridi appreciated his team Thursday morning on their "fantastic team effort" in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"Very good win last night!" Shaheen wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures from last night where the players can be seen celebrating after their second victory of the season.

Shaheen wrote: "Fantastic team effort throughout which made it even better with @FakharZamanLive as usual hero with the bat."

Last night, Qalandars' Zaman Khan took three wickets for Lahore and was awarded the Man of the Match for his remarkable performance.

Skipper Shaheen also appreciated the young star and gave a special mention to the emerging star. 

"Long way to go, young man! Keep it up," he said, congratulating him on his first award.

Related items

Fakhar Zaman's third consecutive half-century and Qalandar's bowlers helped Lahore defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs. The team managed to grab the second spot on the PSL points table.

The Qalandars will now face Islamabad United at National Stadium Karachi on February 5.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 8
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 2
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 0

